Legendary Stop-Motion Director Henry Selick Is Making A Spiritual Successor To Coraline

In what should be an instance of internet-breaking news that would grind the work day to a halt as much as any "Deadpool" trailer does, a living legend has announced that he's developing a new, buzzy-sounding project — one that he describes as a sort of companion piece to arguably one of his greatest movies ever. Filmmaker and stop-motion expert Henry Selick is somehow both an unqualified titan in the industry and an under-appreciated talent at the same time. (Please stop assuming that Tim Burton was the one who directed "The Nightmare Before Christmas," for the love of the film gods.) But even after delivering the excellent "Wendell & Wild" in 2022 without the fanfare he deserved, Selick is now setting his sights on his next venture ... and it's thematically linked to everyone's favorite button-eyed nightmare, "Coraline."

In a late-breaking bit of news, Variety reported last night that Selick is setting his sights on an adaptation of Neil Gaiman's 2013 novel, "The Ocean at the End of the Lane." What's more, he actually explained that this will unfold as "almost a sequel" to "Coraline," though it's almost an inverse storyline to the 2009 stop-motion animated classic. As he put it:

"Instead of a child going to this other world with a monstrous mother, it's a monstrous mother who comes into our world to wreak havoc on a kid's life."

Selick confirmed that he's working closely with Gaiman on this film, shopping the project around to potential producers and distributors on the strength of a 35-page treatment and, of course, all sorts of dazzling concept art. (Selick reportedly hinted that ShadowMachine, the studio behind "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio," is interested.) As if that wasn't exciting enough, Selick is also hoping to resurrect a long-dead passion project as well.