Here's Where You Can Watch Coraline

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Henry Selick's 2009 film "Coraline" was unique in the history of animation in that it was the first stop-motion feature to use 3-D printers to construct its maquettes. For Selick's 1993 hit "The Nightmare Before Christmas," each character's individual face had to be hand-sculpted separately, requiring boxes and boxes of various Jack Skellington heads. 3-D printing for "Coraline" sped up the process and allowed the animators a wider variety of faces for the titular bratty girl and the terrifying adults in her life.

The story of "Coraline" was taken from Neil Gaiman's 2002 children's horror novel, itself heavily cribbing from Clive Barker's 1992 novel "The Thief of Always." In the film, Coraline (Dakota Fanning) moves with her parents to a remote house out in the middle of the woods. Coraline makes no mystery of how much she hates the move, how much she hates her mom (Teri Hatcher) for forcing the issue, and hates deeply that she'll have no friends to play with. The local weirdo Wybie (Robert Bailey, Jr.) doesn't count. Then, while searching through the new home, Coraline finds a mysterious, long, birth-canal-like opening behind a tiny door. Passing through the breathing tunnel, Coraline emerges in a parallel version of her house where her mom is now kind and caring, and her every wish is catered to. The only creepy thing is that the new mom — her Other Mother (also Hatcher) — has buttons for eyes. Indeed, everyone in the parallel universe has button eyes.

Naturally, something deeply sinister is afoot.

"Coraline" was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and put the animation studio, Laika, on the map. It's a wonderfully spooky film for aspiring Goth kids. It also has an original song by They Might Be Giants.

Here's where you can watch it.