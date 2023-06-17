Coraline Ending Explained: There's No Place Like Home

The phrase "it me" — used to identify an image, situation, or fictional character that resembles one's own experiences — wasn't a common expression in 2009. If it had been, though, a generation of moviegoers would've uttered those two words while basking in the wonderment of "Coraline," Henry Selick's stop-motion film based on Neil Gaiman's novella of the same name.

The "Coraline" filmmakers map out a hero's journey for the titular character that paints a universally relatable portrait of youth that's also specifically niche. Like every other tween, Coraline loves her parents, but is frustrated by their rules. However, her primary extracurricular — a fixation with her neighbor's rats — represents her slant toward the macabre, a trait probably shared by fewer (but no less passionate) kids in the audience. In a decade when movies and television series usually depicted their main characters as up-and-coming superstars (call it the "Hannah Montana" effect), Selick instead presented Coraline as a real person who faces real challenges, keeping her relatable even as the story ramps up the fantasy and whimsy.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences nominated "Coraline" for best animated feature, and with good reason. The film's visual artistry is par for the course for Selick, who made his directorial debut with "The Nightmare Before Christmas" in 1993. Within the intricate inner-workings of the "Coraline" narrative, there's a lot to unpack, particularly as the film reaches its conclusion and its layers begin to unfold and interconnect. This is the ending of "Coraline," explained.