Your Complete Guide To Everyone In The Knives Out 3 Cast

Keep your big-budget extravaganzas and intellectual properties! These days, Hollywood actors are breathlessly lining up to join the Benoit Blanc Cinematic Universe. Ever since Rian Johnson singled-handedly revived the big screen whodunnit with 2019's "Knives Out," the mid-budget murder-mystery series has become the hottest destination for rising stars, A-listers, and under-sung veterans of the industry to flex their acting muscles as the various colorful (and often highly suspicious, if not downright unscrupulous) characters that occupy this world. Even the property's shift from the theatrical market to the streaming landscape three years later with Netflix's "Glass Onion" wasn't enough to deter folks from flocking to these movies like they're the next "Dune" sequel.

Following the announcement of Johnson's third "Knives Out Mystery" last month (now officially titled "Wake Up Dead Man"), it's become a daily guessing game trying to figure out who will sign on to match wits with Daniel Craig's sharp-witted Southern sleuth Blanc next. For the most part, the lineup hasn't disappointed, with everyone from Marvel alumni — which, if "Knives Out" and "Glass Onion" taught us anything, is an immediate red flag for the characters they're playing (although, knowing Johnson, he's surely aware we're onto him and will zig when we expect him to zag this time ... unless that's what he wants us to think) — to living screen icons who still rank among the very best in the biz. That means there's a whole lot of potential suspects and victims to keep track of too, enough so to make even Monsieur Blanc's head spin.

Here's our guide to everyone in the "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" cast.