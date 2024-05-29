Every Knives Out 3 Cast Member Has One Thing In Common – And It Could Hint At The Plot

Before announcing the title of the third installment of his "Knives Out" series, writer/director Rian Johnson took to social media to say, "I love everything about whodunits, but one of the things I love most is how malleable the genre is." He continued by noting there's a "whole tonal spectrum from [John Dickson] Carr to [Agatha] Christie, and getting to explore that range is one of the most exciting things about making Benoit Blanc movies." He also indicated that the title will give a "little hint" of where this next installment is going.

"Knives Out" is a reference to a Radiohead song, "Glass Onion" is, of course, The Beatles, and the upcoming third film, "Wake Up Dead Man," is a song by U2. With all of these titles serving as references to some of the greatest musicians to ever do it, and Johnson's use of "tonal spectrum" and "range" while describing a "malleable" genre, I've got a bit of a pipe dream fan theory about where "Wake Up Dead Man" is heading.

I think "Wake Up Dead Man" is going to be a murder mystery set during the production of a Broadway (or West End, whichever works) musical, and I've got two reasons to back up my claim: Rian Johnson is a well-documented Andrew Lloyd Webber fanboy, and everyone in the cast announced thus far can sing.

If I'm right, my demands are that Netflix allows me 20 minutes to chat with Rian Johnson about musicals. If I'm wrong ... hey, at least I had fun speculating.