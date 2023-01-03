Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Doesn't Think Your Muppets And Knives Out Crossover Idea Will Work, Sorry

There are a lot of constants throughout Rian Johnson's filmography. His writing is sharp and subversive, as the screenplays often deconstruct the genre he's working in. But above all else, he understands how to wrangle an ensemble. In his latest feature, "Glass Onion," Johnson has Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Madelyn Cline, Leslie Odom Jr., and Jessica Henwick at his disposal, and gives every one of them a moment to shine amid the chaos.

The "Knives Out" movies have become so notorious for featuring the company of many beloved actors in the industry, to the point that folks have started to fan-cast who they would want to see turn up in a later installment. Even the film's official Twitter account has been getting in on the fun. I like to leave these kinds of decisions up to the filmmaker, but I wouldn't be disappointed if Matt Berry happened to show up in one of them.

Of all of the names that Johnson has seen across his social media feed, there appears to be a specific trend that's been gaining traction. Why go for traditional actors when you could just have a murder mystery with the "Muppets" instead? It seems like a no-brainer. The theatrical cadence of Benoit Blanc would work wonders among the likes of Kermit, Miss Piggy, and Animal. But for as much as we can dream, Johnson doesn't seem to think that a Benoit Blanc and "Muppets" crossover would work.