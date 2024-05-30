Knives Out 3 Adds A Marvel Star, And History Hints That He's The Murderer

Breaking news: The greatest threat to this industry isn't the death of movie theaters, the rise of artificial intelligence, or Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's reign of terror. It is, in fact, writer/director Rian Johnson's ceaseless efforts to cast the entirety of Hollywood in his "Knives Out" movies.

Since today's a day that ends in "Y," that quest continues unabated yet again. After only just hearing word that the third film in this murder-mystery series, titled "Wake Up Dead Man," has added actors (deep breath, folks) Josh O'Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Kerry Washington, and Glenn Close to its roster of stars (along with the main detective himself, of course, Daniel Craig), we've now received word that yet another high-profile name is close to signing on the dotted line. None other than Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran, current "Mayor of Kingston" lead, and former mastermind behind the Renner App (which sadly flew too close to the sun and never took off the way it should've) Jeremy Renner is set to join the next Benoit Blanc mystery, according to Deadline.

As with the prior casting reports, there are no details currently available as to the actual plot of the film (although the U2-inspired title likely provides some hints) or what character Renner is playing. That means it's anyone's guess whether he'll end up being a murder suspect, the murderer himself, or an ally of Benoit Blanc's. It'll likely be some time before we start peeling back the layers of misdirection behind this next story, though Deadline at least reports that filming is set to commence next month with an eye towards a 2025 release.