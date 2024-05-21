Deadpool & Wolverine Won't Have A Post-Credits Scene Or Ryan Reynolds Is Trolling Us

Phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been a real crisis for Kevin Feige and co. The Marvel Studios head has been forced back to the drawing board in the wake of audiences realizing, en masse, that there's been far too much of the MCU and it's getting ridiculous. Since then, Disney and Marvel Studios have seemingly taken their declining box office returns and the general superhero malaise that has settled among audiences seriously. The biggest and most promising sign of an actual course-correction taking place was the announcement that we'll be getting far fewer MCU movies in the future, with only a single movie in the shared universe releasing in 2024.

That movie is, of course, "Deadpool & Wolverine," the first Deadpool movie from Marvel Studios and a potential "Spider-Man: No Way Home"-level event (which, in my opinion, is the only type of movie Marvel should be putting out). Not only will this film bring Hugh Jackman's Wolverine out of retirement, but it also promises to provide fans with an array of other cameos from beloved Marvel figures past and present. What's more, as is customary for the Merc with a Mouth, this film will mark a real departure from the family-friendly fare we're all used to from Marvel Studios, and represents the first R-rated feature from the company.

These bold swings and departures from MCU custom could well be what Marvel Studios needs for its reinvention to be successful. Now, it seems we could also be about to witness the death of the dreaded post-credits scene with "Deadpool & Wolverine."