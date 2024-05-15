The Witcher Season 4 - Cast, Plot And More Info
When Netflix launched "The Witcher" back in 2019, it was the streamer's attempt to kickoff a big fantasy franchise on the level with "Game of Thrones" or "Lord of the Rings." The move made sense. After all, not only are the "Witcher" video games very popular, but the Andrzej Sapkowski books they're based on offer a unique and different perspective on fantasy than other mainstream titles thanks to their Slavic mythology influence. This means the "Witcher" TV series and its spinoffs have a lot of rich source material to take inspiration from and change as they deem fit (something the main "Witcher" show has done a lot in the past). Netflix's "The Witcher" was also a huge hit, with the first season gifting us a viral hit song in "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher."
Like every modern fantasy property, "The Witcher" has since expanded into a shared universe, including a very good animated movie spin-off ("The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf") and a less successful prequel series titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Now, the main "Witcher" show faces its biggest challenge yet with a much discussed and controversial casting change that has Henry Cavill departing the titular role in the upcoming fourth season.
So, what do we know about "The Witcher" season 4? Do we know things? Let's find out!
When does The Witcher season 4 premiere?
Season 4 of "The Witcher" faced some behind-the-scenes shake ups. There is the matter of the Henry Cavill recasting, but also two historic strikes that put a halt on most Hollywood productions in 2023. Because of this, season 4 didn't enter production until April of 2024.
This means that "The Witcher" won't be back until 2025 at the earliest, between filming, post-production, and Netflix doing dubbing and localizations for its many languages. Don't worry, however, as we at least know that there will be another season after this upcoming season 4. This means that production on that fifth season is likely to start earlier as there is no need to wait for a renewal to go back into pre-production and writing. The bad news is that Netflix has also announced "The Witcher" will end with season 5. Apparently, the streamer has run out of coins to toss.
What is the plot of The Witcher season 4?
"The Witcher" season 3 ended with Geralt seemingly reaching the end of his journey, giving up his neutrality, and taking on a bigger role in the politics of The Continent. Meanwhile, Ciri joined the Rats, a rag-tag group of violent mercenaries. That last bit marks a major departure for Ciri as she's now begun finding satisfaction in killing. This, in turn, has laid the groundwork for Ciri to operate as the show's main character going forward, with Geralt taking on a smaller role.
Given season 3 primarily drew from Sapkowski's second "Witcher" novel, "Time of Contempt," it's likely season 4 will draw from the third book, "Baptism of Fire." That means the focus should be on the renewed war between Nilfgaard and the Northern kingdoms, with Geralt striking out in search of Ciri. Here's what Netflix has to say about the plot of season 4:
After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season 3, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, who are separated and traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again.
Who is in the cast of The Witcher season 4?
Of course, the big casting news for "The Witcher" season 4 is that Liam Hemsworth (of "The Hunger Games" and "The Last Song" fame) will play Geralt of Rivia from hereon out, replacing Cavill. How Hemsworth will fare in the role is anyone's guess. We'll just have to wait and see whether his grunt game stacks up.
Mind you, Hemsworth isn't the only new face in The Continent. Also joining "The Witcher" for season 4 is Laurence Fishburne, who will play Regis, a vampire who is also a barber and surgeon — a killer combo. Additionally, Sharlto Copley (star of "District 9," "Monkey Man," and, most importantly, "Chappie") is set to play the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, with James Purefoy also co-starring as the spy Emhyr.
Adding vampires to "The Witcher" is a terrific idea. While they might not be box office gold, vampires still rule, and every show should include one if they can afford it.