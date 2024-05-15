The Witcher Season 4 - Cast, Plot And More Info

When Netflix launched "The Witcher" back in 2019, it was the streamer's attempt to kickoff a big fantasy franchise on the level with "Game of Thrones" or "Lord of the Rings." The move made sense. After all, not only are the "Witcher" video games very popular, but the Andrzej Sapkowski books they're based on offer a unique and different perspective on fantasy than other mainstream titles thanks to their Slavic mythology influence. This means the "Witcher" TV series and its spinoffs have a lot of rich source material to take inspiration from and change as they deem fit (something the main "Witcher" show has done a lot in the past). Netflix's "The Witcher" was also a huge hit, with the first season gifting us a viral hit song in "Toss a Coin to Your Witcher."

Like every modern fantasy property, "The Witcher" has since expanded into a shared universe, including a very good animated movie spin-off ("The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf") and a less successful prequel series titled "The Witcher: Blood Origin." Now, the main "Witcher" show faces its biggest challenge yet with a much discussed and controversial casting change that has Henry Cavill departing the titular role in the upcoming fourth season.

So, what do we know about "The Witcher" season 4? Do we know things? Let's find out!