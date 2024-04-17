Marvel Comics Writer Claims Kevin Feige Put A Hit On Kamala Khan

Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel is a movie star. "The Marvels" has been cited as another sign of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's fall from dominance, but everyone loves young actor Iman Vellani as this spunky heroine. /Film even named Kamala the best movie hero of 2023 and proclaimed her the future of the MCU.

Of course, Kamala comes from Marvel Comics and was co-created by G. Willow Wilson, Sana Amanat, Stephen Wacker, Adrian Alphona, and Jamie McKelvie. The comics made a bizarre move of synergy in 2023; between Kamala's Disney+ show "Ms. Marvel" and the theatrical run of "The Marvels," she heroically dies in "Amazing Spider-Man" #26 (by Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.), published in May 2023.

Wells' "Amazing Spider-Man" isn't exactly a fan-favorite (the stink of breaking up Peter and MJ has carried across his run) and this was a low point. It was the cheapest of cheap melodrama and Kamala perished while pulling guest star duty. Despite Romita's cover evoking "Amazing Spider-Man" #121, Kamala was nowhere near as important to Peter as Gwen Stacy was.

Now, if you're worried about Kamala — don't fret, she's fine! Despite Marvel going all out with a funeral one-shot ("Fallen Friend: The Death of Ms. Marvel"), there was a quick death-resurrection turnaround even by superhero standards. Kamala awakens on the X-Men's island of Krakoa (in "X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023," published in July of that year). The X-Men have developed techniques to revive dead mutants, and it turns out Kamala's been a mutant this whole time. Psychic mutant Emma Frost even erases the world's memories of Ms. Marvel's death, so it's like the whole episode never happened — as fans would prefer it.

Since Kamala's death was first announced, it has been rumored Marvel Studios' hand was in play; recent reports add fuel to this fire.