The Marvels Suggests A Strange Plan For The MCU's X-Men – But What Happens Next?

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for "The Marvels."

"The Marvels" has finally arrived, and it may well be the last Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to grace our screens for a good while. "Deadpool 3" is next up but, due to the historic Screen Actors Guild strike (which finally just ended), it lost its release date. That means the adventures of Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan will have to hold us over for a little while. Fortunately, for Marvel fans, the movie left us with much to discuss — particularly that wild mid-credits scene. You wanted the X-Men? We're getting the X-Men.

Without doing a full deep dive into the scene itself, rather briefly, it involves Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) waking up in another dimension where she meets someone who looks very much like her mom — once again played by Lashana Lynch — but who is not actually her mom. Then, none other than the blue-furred Beast, the beloved member of the X-Men, walks in, voiced by Kelsey Grammer. While it's not Grammer in make-up this time around, the actor is reprising his role from 2006's "X-Men: The Last Stand" with a fully CGI version of the character explaining to Monica that she has found herself in another dimension. Lynch's character doesn't know who Monica is, and the implication is that she is a mutant as well, wearing the suit adorned by the superhero known as Binary. Professor X is also mentioned, and Beast eventually leaves to go talk to him off-screen.

Very little is explained but we are in the midst of what Marvel Studios has dubbed the Multiverse Saga, so multiversal shenanigans are to be expected. What's crystal clear now, though, is that the plan is to bring back more of the cast from the original "X-Men" movies, seemingly before 2011's "X-Men: First Class," which brought in younger actors to pick up the mantle for a handful of prequel movies before the Disney/Fox deal was completed in 2019. Thanks to that deal, the mutants are in the hands of Disney and Marvel Studios. Four years later, the MCU is finally making use of the characters – and familiar faces are seemingly the plan. At least for now.