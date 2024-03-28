The 5 Best Family Movies Of 2024 So Far

As you might be able to guess from the name, "The Casagrandes Movie" is connected to a TV show ("The Casagrandes"), which itself is a spin-off of another TV show ("The Loud House"). But school's out for the summer — in the movie, at least — which means there's no homework required and you can just dive right in. Despite the large ensemble of Casagrandes family members featured, "The Casagrandes Movie" is really a tale in the spirit of "A Goofy Movie," with a central focus on the strained relationship between a parent keen to get in some bonding time with their kid, and a kid who's old enough to want to go off and do their own thing.

Actually, it's a two-fer. The movie opens with Punguari (Paulina Chávez), demigoddess of the moon, feeling frustrated that her parents don't recognize that she's 12,000 years old and ready to become a full god. Punguari decides to take matters into her own hands, with earth-splitting results. 800 years later we meet Ronnie Anne Santiago (Izabella Alvarez), who feels frustrated that her mother doesn't recognize that she's 12 years old and ready to spend the summer acquiring cool and gruesome injuries at Xtreme Eddie's Sick and Twisted 12 and Over Skatepark. Instead, Ronnie Anne gets whisked off in a cramped minivan to go and visit her great-grandmother in Mexico and learn about her heritage. With a little help from a magic necklace, that heritage is brought to life in a very village-destroying way.

The animation is bold and fun, the fantasy elements add a cool spin to a family-vacation plot that could have otherwise been boring, and there's a joke about the mysterious relationship between miles and kilometers that made me laugh out loud. (Hannah Shaw-Williams)

Director: Miguel Puga

Cast: Izabella Alvarez, Paulina Chávez, Sumalee Montano

Rating: TV-Y7