A Beloved Animation Institution Is Heading To Netflix, And Here's The Trailer To Prove It

Dog lovers, cheese enthusiasts, and claymation fans, rejoice! For decades, Aardman Animations has delivered some of the funniest, most visually dazzling movies and short films, including those centered on its signature characters, "Wallace & Gromit." Over the years, the lovable British pair have taken on uncontrollable robotic trousers, rival dogs, and even the laws of gravity itself as they rocketed to the moon and back. And that's not even mentioning their battle with the most fearsome villain to ever grace the silver screen, the dastardly Feathers McGraw. Almost 20 years after the last movie, "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit," hit theaters, the studio is finally ready to unleash the next long-awaited chapter of this franchise, featuring the return of the penguin we love to hate.

"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl" was first announced back in January of 2022, which means we've been twiddling our thumbs for quite some time waiting for any footage at all from the upcoming animated movie. The wait is officially over, as Aardman has released the first official trailer. The good news? Longtime director Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham's latest feature looks just like the "Wallace & Gromit" we all came to know and love. The slightly less good news? "Vengeance Most Fowl" might feel like the biggest cinematic event of the year, but it's scheduled to hit Netflix in just a few months. At least it's receiving a limited theatrical run in December to qualify for awards, so a small number of people will have the chance to see it on the big screen. Still, we'll take as much claymation antics and hijinks we can get at this point. Check out the new trailer at the link above!