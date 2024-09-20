Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Officially Changes The Penguin's Real Name

An HBO press release from March 2024 previously confirmed that Colin Farrell would be playing a character named "Oz Cobb" in "The Penguin," but now we know for sure that this was not just an abbreviation. Perhaps as the season goes on, Oz will adopt the new name in an attempt to match whatever status he acquires on his mission to take over Gotham. For now, though, he remains Oz Cobb.

Speaking with SFX Magazine (via Comic Book Movie), "The Penguin" producer Dylan Clark explained some of the reasoning behind the name change. Clark mentioned there's precedent for this, since "The Batman" changes the Riddler's real name from Edward Nigma to Edward Nashton. "By doing that they grounded the character," Clark said, adding:

"We had a lot of conversations with DC Comics and with Jim Lee [President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer]. They had thought about changing his name at some point but had never done it. Matt asked, 'Can I call our character Oz Cobb?' And Jim said, 'Absolutely!' So we got a blessing from the king himself. That small change of the name allowed us to look at this character in a grounded way."

"The Penguin" showrunner Lauren LeFranc also added: "It felt like in the Gotham City that Matt created in his film, Cobblepott seemed less of a real person in the way that Cobb is a real last name. He's a gangster and it just kind of felt more correct."

On top of all this, it's important to remember DC Studios head James Gunn is gearing up to launch his new DC Universe, and we know a "Brave and the Bold" movie will be part of that new project. Gunn has previously confirmed that the film will introduce a new Batman, and that Matt Reeves' films will exist in their own universe outside of the larger DC Studios continuity. So, if Gunn sticks to his word, the Batman of his universe will likely be different actor to Robert Pattinson, meaning we'll also be getting a slew of new actors playing the Dark Knight's various rogues. With Colin Farrell's character being known by a slightly different name to that of The Penguin's original full name, that will help differentiate the two, should a new Penguin character arrive the DC Studios universe.

Interestingly enough, this isn't the first revision of the Penguin character we've seen in 2024. Prime Video's animated "Batman: Caped Crusader" series actually gender swaps The Penguin, renaming the character to Oswalda Cobblepot and depicting her as a old Hollywood-style cabaret star/mob boss. "The Penguin" hasn't exactly reinvented the character in quite the same way with it's subtle name-change, but who knows where the series will go. Considering "The Penguin" also officially makes Dolly Parton part of Robert Pattinson's Batman universe, anything could happen.