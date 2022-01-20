New Wallace & Gromit Movie Coming To Netflix In 2024
Have you ever caught yourself bemoaning the fact that the claymation medium of animated movies continues to lay by the wayside, for the most part remaining an entire field of untapped potential? Well, today's nothing but good news in that department. Not only did we just find out that we're getting a long-awaited "Chicken Run" sequel, but Nick Park and his immensely talented crew at Aardman Animation are also returning to deliver another "Wallace & Gromit" movie to the masses.
The whimsical adventures of the fussy English man and his loyal, brilliant, and sometimes moody dog have charmed countless audiences over the years with a series of classic shorts — one of which involves taking a rocket ship to the moon (which is, in fact, made out of cheese!) and another featuring possibly the most dastardly villain ever written — and feature-length films like "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit."
To the delight of fans worldwide, Aardman is moving forward with another "Wallace & Gromit" film for the first time in 14 years. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the project will go straight to Netflix — except for the U.K., where it will first premiere on the BBC. Park will return to co-direct along with frequent collaborator Merlin Crossingham and written by another longtime Aardman regular, Mark Burton.
Details on Wallace & Gromit's Next Adventure
Without "Wallace & Gromit" gracing our airwaves for the last decade and a half, movies like Laika Studios' "Missing Link" and Aardman Animation's "Early Man" have attempted to fill the gap, to varied success. But with so many live-action franchises receiving a second wind in recent years, I'd say it's about time that Nick Park and his claymation experts come back to show everyone who's at the top of the class once again.
Though the film is currently untitled, THR describes the plot of this next "Wallace & Gromit" movie thusly:
The story — devised by Burton and Park — will see Gromit's growing concern that Wallace has become over-dependent on his inventions justified when he invents a 'smart gnome' that seems to develop a mind of its own. As events spiral out of control, it falls to Gromit to put aside his qualms and battle sinister forces — or Wallace may never be able to invent again!
This description immediately sounds reminiscent of the "Wallace & Gromit" short "The Wrong Trousers," where Wallace's invention to help him speed up his sleepy morning routine goes horribly (and hilariously) wrong. However, the genius of these stories has always been how Gromit usually steps up to save the day, despite his preference to quietly enjoy his sophisticated English life without any major interruptions, and this sounds like another fine addition to that tradition. The report also indicates that no voice cast has yet been revealed, so stay tuned to /Film for when more details inevitably come in.