New Wallace & Gromit Movie Coming To Netflix In 2024

Have you ever caught yourself bemoaning the fact that the claymation medium of animated movies continues to lay by the wayside, for the most part remaining an entire field of untapped potential? Well, today's nothing but good news in that department. Not only did we just find out that we're getting a long-awaited "Chicken Run" sequel, but Nick Park and his immensely talented crew at Aardman Animation are also returning to deliver another "Wallace & Gromit" movie to the masses.

The whimsical adventures of the fussy English man and his loyal, brilliant, and sometimes moody dog have charmed countless audiences over the years with a series of classic shorts — one of which involves taking a rocket ship to the moon (which is, in fact, made out of cheese!) and another featuring possibly the most dastardly villain ever written — and feature-length films like "The Curse of the Were-Rabbit."

To the delight of fans worldwide, Aardman is moving forward with another "Wallace & Gromit" film for the first time in 14 years. The news comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter, which reports that the project will go straight to Netflix — except for the U.K., where it will first premiere on the BBC. Park will return to co-direct along with frequent collaborator Merlin Crossingham and written by another longtime Aardman regular, Mark Burton.