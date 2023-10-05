Ahsoka Finale Ending Explained: We Are What They Grow Beyond

"The greatest teacher, failure is," Yoda tells Luke during "The Last Jedi." So, too, must everyone in "Ahsoka" learn from the failures of their "masters" before them. In Ahsoka's case, her near-death on Seatos leads to her facing off against Anakin's Force spirit (Hayden Christensen) in the World Between Worlds, allowing her to let go of the guilt she feels for leaving him so many years ago and accept that his subsequent fall to the dark side was not her doing (nor is she destined to follow in his footsteps). When it comes to Sabine, she too must learn from the mistakes she made after Ahsoka originally took her on as a Padawan and find her own way to the Force via her instincts as a Mandalorian warrior, rather than trying to follow the same path as Ahsoka and Ezra.

Over on Team Evil, Thrawn learns as much from his own mistakes as those of the larger Empire. Where he once refused to treat the Force as anything but a nuisance to be overwhelmed through sheer firepower, Thrawn has now (quite alarmingly) realized that it can be a handy tool to add to his collection. His willingness to form an alliance with the Great Mothers also shows just how much more effective he is as a leader than Darth Vader and Emperor Palpatine before him, both of whom ruled through fear and intimidation rather than loyalty and careful strategizing like Thrawn. Baylan has a similarly troubling takeaway from the failings of the Jedi, which is why he teams up with Thrawn and his forces only long enough to remove himself from the cyclical war between the light and the dark side in search of something greater (though precisely what that is remains to be seen).