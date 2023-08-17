Blue Beetle Ending Explained: Family Is Everything

This article contains spoilers for "Blue Beetle."

The DC Extended Universe is on its way out, but before it leaves and is replaced by the new DC Universe helmed by James Gunn and Peter Safran, we have one brand new superhero to meet: Jaime Reyes in "Blue Beetle."

This is an opportunity for DC to introduce something rare in superhero movies and TV, but which is becoming more common: a family. Like Shazam, Miles Morales, and Ms. Marvel, Jamie Reyes' biggest asset is that he is not alone, and he has a family that lovingly supports him and very much knows his secret.

As significant as Miles Morales was for Latino superhero representation, he is biracial and the "Into the Spider-Verse" films rightly spend their time split between his two backgrounds. Meanwhile, other Latino superheroes like Xóchitl Gómez's América Chávez and Sasha Calle's Supergirl were barely used by their respective films and didn't focus on their ethnic backgrounds. But "Blue Beetle" is unequivocally and unapologetically Mexican.

So far, "Blue Beetle" has had favorable fractions from critics, praising the emotional core of the film and its cultural specificity. It is a universal story, sure, but the film never tries to pass the characters' cultural background as anything other than authentically Mexican, and it is much better for it. It may not be breaking the mold, but the film plays with years' worth of expectations for what a superhero origin story is, and it refreshes just enough to feel fresh and special.

In case you have questions after seeing the film, here's the ending of "Blue Beetle," explained.