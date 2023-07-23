Blue Beetle Took Inspiration From A Legendary Mexican Magical Realism Film

Magical realism is an essential part of Latin American fiction, a genre that blurs the lines between fantasy and reality, using mundane settings and stories to explore larger-than-life themes and imagery. Though not commonly associated with superhero movies, it makes sense that the upcoming "Blue Beetle" would take at least some inspiration from the genre.

"Blue Beetle," of course, is set to be the first live-action superhero film with a Latino lead, telling the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña, whose role in "Cobra Kai" landed him the part even without an audition) as he finds a mysterious alien scarab beetle that grants him superpowers. Though technically a part of James Gunn's new DC Universe, "Blue Beetle" is "totally disconnected" from the rest, allowing it to do some experimenting — like drawing inspiration from a classic work of magical realist Mexican cinema.

Speaking with Moviemaker magazine, "Blue Beetle" director Angel Manuel Soto talked about being inspired by the 1960 Mexican film "Macario," about a woodcutter who is visited by the Devil, God, and Death, and taken on a journey to the afterlife. "The magic realism of Macario stuck with me," Soto said, calling out a scene where the titular Macario enters Death's cavern, which is filled with thousands of candles. This striking scene became the inspiration for a key moment in the film. "I was like, 'Man, why don't we pay homage to the movie that built us? Why don't we pay homage to the movie that we can say is Latin cinema?'"

To create the homage to "Macario," Soto worked with the VFX department and production designer to replicate the cascading candles of the 1960 film. "There's no logic to the imagination, except we construct things based on what we have experienced," he said.