Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Ending Explained: Can I Kick It?

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the movie being reviewed here wouldn't exist. This article also contains major spoilers for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

When Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic book in 1984, they were deliberately riffing on several comic books of the early '80s that were already quite popular. Yet their concept was so out there, it looks increasingly bizarre on paper the longer you look at it: a quartet of baby turtles becomes mutated and anthropomorphized, grow into wisecracking teenagers, get trained in martial arts by a mutant rat who raises them (and names them after famous Renaissance artists), and fight crime. How could these outrageous characters and their wacky story be easily accepted?

The answer, as it turned out, was "easily and rapidly." The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a staple of pop culture since their inception, launching into media frenzy levels of fame with the combination of the hugely popular cartoon series that ran from 1987-1996 and its attendant line of toys and other merchandise. That series established the "Turtles" media legacy: a live-action big-screen trilogy, more cartoon shows, a jaw-droppingly bizarre rock band stage show, two live-action reboot movies, and a 2007 animated film.

That's right: the latest Turtles adventure, "Mutant Mayhem," is not the first TMNT animated movie. The characters have remained so popular over the nearly 40 years they've been around that it's hard to imagine a world without them. Yet in telling the origin of these new Turtles all over again, "Mutant Mayhem" not only makes some significant changes, but hones in on the inherent, underlying metaphor of these terrific teens: under their shells, they're just unique individuals who yearn for acceptance and hope to find where they belong, both amongst themselves and in the big, mean world.