Vin Diesel Wants Robert Downey Jr. As Dom Toretto's 'Antithesis' In Fast & Furious Finale

With his hopes of convincing Dwayne Johnson to return for the two-part "Fast & Furious" finale ever dwindling, star and producer Vin Diesel has seemingly set his sights on the "Avengers: Endgame" star. In an interview with Variety at the Los Angeles trailer premiere of "Fast X" — the upcoming tenth mainline entry that is adding Jason Momoa ("Aquaman"), Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel"), and Rita Moreno ("One Day at a Time") to its ever-expanding and unkillable ensemble — the 55-year-old actor was asked who he would want to see in the next entry of the long-running franchise that has somehow gone from its humble roots of street racing drama to repeated saving-the-world antics.

Diesel took a beat, then looked straight at the camera and said: "Robert Downey Jr." Will that actually happen? Who knows. After all, Diesel asked Johnson to "show up" for Fast X, going so far as to put up a long post on his Instagram back in late 2021 that brought up his children, the late Paul Walker, and that Johnson had a "very important role to play." But the "Black Adam" and "Hobbs & Shaw" star declined Diesel's offer publicly and said, "there was no chance [he] would return." He added: "Vin's recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn't like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker's death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding."

I imagine someone will soon ask Downey Jr. about Diesel's "Fast & Furious" offer. Meanwhile, the latter even has a character picked out for him.