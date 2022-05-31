Fast X: The Suicide Squad Star Daniela Melchior Reveals First Look At Her New Character

Melchior played Ratcatcher 2 in "The Suicide Squad," who was instrumental in defeating Starro at the end as she attacked the alien starfish with a horde of rats under her control. Ratcatcher 2 developed a close emotional bond with Bloodsport (Idris Elba) during her mission as a member of Task Force X, allowing the mercenary to navigate his vulnerability further. Apart from "Fast X," Melchior's upcoming projects include Neil Jordan's thriller "Marlowe," starring Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger, and Jessica Lange among others. She is also set to star in a leading role in the action-thriller "Assassin Club," with Henry Golding, Sam Neill, and Noomi Rapace as a part of the cast.

"Fast X" is currently being directed by Louis Leterrier, known for helming "The Incredible Hulk," after director Justin Lin (who directed four films in the franchise) decided to leave the project abruptly. Lin has decided to remain with the project as a producer, at the moment. This has obviously led to setbacks in the production process, but it does seem like things are gradually getting back on track with the addition of new cast members.

Apart from Diesel, Melchior, and Moreno, "Fast X" stars franchise regulars Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Sung Kang. The rest of the ensemble cast includes Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Charlize Theron, Cardi B, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, and Alan Ritchson.

Plot details for the upcoming film have not been revealed so far, hence we do not have an official synopsis to go by at the moment. With newer characters being added to the franchise, it remains to be seen whether "Fast X" will be able to live up to its hype.

"Fast X" is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2023.