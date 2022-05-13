Fast X Adds Reacher Star Alan Ritchson To The Cast

The cast of "Fast & Furious 10," officially titled "Fast X," continues to grow despite having some trouble behind the scenes. And when we say we grow we mean it as Alan Ritchson, the hulk of a man who heads up Amazon's "Reacher" series, is the latest addition the #FastFamily He is just the latest high-profile newcomer to provide even more star power to a franchise that is already loaded down with it from top to bottom.

Ritchson's casting was first reported by Deadline. For the time being, there is no word on who precisely the actor will be playing, be it a villain, an ally to Dominic Toretto and his crew, or something in between. What we know for sure is that Ritchson will be joining the likes of Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") and Brie Larson ("Captain Marvel") who are also making their "Fast & Furious" debuts in the upcoming tenth installment of the long-running series.

Production is currently underway, though it has hit some pretty major speedbumps in the early going. Justin Lin, who had directed many entries in the series up to this point including "F9," departed the director's chair mere days into filming. This allegedly had to do with conflicts with Vin Diesel, though Lin is remaining on board as a producer. He also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Dan Mazeau. Louis Letterier ("The Incredible Hulk") has been tapped by Universal Pictures to replace Lin.