The DCU Will Face Less Studio Interference Than The Snyderverse Did, According To James Gunn

To borrow a phrase from the current NXT Tag Team champions Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, at DC Studios under the guidance of James Gunn and Peter Safran, "it's a new day, yes it is." Ever since the duo was appointed as the co-chairs and co-CEOs of the company and were given the responsibilities of overseeing all DC film, television, and animation projects back in October 2022, they have been hard at work compiling a plan for the future to present to Warner Bros. Discovery head David Zaslav. Part of that preparation period has included clearing out projects that no longer fit in their live-action theatrical release slate like Patty Jenkins' "Wonder Woman 3," shelving others for the time being (or longer) like "Black Adam 2" starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and announcing new ones like a Superman movie written by Gunn that does not star Henry Cavill.

However, all this planning at the beginning of their tenure is meant to avoid the same mistakes the beloved comic book franchises had faced in the past. For example, the Snyderverse was plagued by studio interference, most famously when Zack Snyder had to step away from "Justice League" after a personal tragedy and WB brought in Joss Whedon to finish the film. Since the movie ended up being so different from what Snyder had intended, Whedon ended up getting credited as the director and HBO Max later released a version of the film known as the "Snyder Cut." This was only one of many titles in the DC Extended Universe (now DCU) that were altered by the higher-ups, in many cases to the detriment of the movie.

But according to Gunn, incidents like that are a thing of the past.