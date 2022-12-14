Party Down Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Return Of The Beloved Series

"Party Down" centers on a motley crew of cater-waiters who are waiting on more than just the guests at fancy parties. They're also waiting on their opportunity to make it big in Hollywood. Considering we have a new season, chances are they are all still waiting.

Created by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, the original series brought together a group of enormously talented and funny people. Ken Marino's Ron Donald heads up the crew, doing his best to both manage the team and stay sober. Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) is a low-level actor who's constantly being recognized, but his commercial's catch phrase has doomed him to never be remembered for anything else. There's also Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan), an aspiring comedian who develops a romantic connection with Henry. We can't forget Kyle Bradway (Ryan Hansen), who Henry describes as being in "the overall handsome business" and Roman DeBeers (Martin Starr), a generally unpleasant "hard sci-fi" writer. Rounding out the team is Constance Carmell (Jane Lynch), a former actress with behind-the-scenes stories that trump any actual roles she's ever had. It was a bummer when Lynch left "Party Down" for "Glee," but she was followed first by Jennifer Coolidge and then Megan Mullally, each of whom left their own unique and undeniably hilarious mark on the series.

We'll have to wait until February to see what brings these characters back together once again, but I'm guessing it's not success. The official synopsis for the revival reads: "Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard. After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles."