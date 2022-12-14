Party Down Season 3: Release Date, Cast, And More For The Return Of The Beloved Series
All the cater-waiters of "Party Down" might not be having fun yet, but fans of the show can't wait for their return in the upcoming revival. The original series aired for only two seasons on Starz from 2009-2010. Watching these misanthropes bide their time working at the titular catering company while trying to find their big breaks in Hollywood is a true joy: The show is absolutely hysterical, with unforgettable characters and a surprising amount of heart. I've lost count of how many times I've watched those first two seasons.
Fans were crushed when the series got the axe so quickly, and there was talk of a "Party Down" film for a time, but sadly, that never materialized. Considering the fact that this cast has been super busy with other projects in the years since, it's pretty miraculous that they are able to don their pink bow ties once more. The revival finished shooting back in March, and now we finally know exactly when the new episodes will drop.
Party Down release date and where to watch it
The bad news is, 2022 is hurtling towards its end far too quickly. The good news is, we won't have long to wait for the return of "Party Down." Like the first two seasons, season 3 will air exclusively on Starz. The premiere is set for February 24 at midnight on the Starz app and all Starz streaming platforms, and will debut on Starz at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada. Internationally, the show will be available on the Lionsgate+ streaming platform in the UK, Brazil, and Latin America. The third season will be comprised of six episodes. If you want to catch up before the show returns, all the earlier episodes are available to stream on Starz. So if you haven't seen this show, or if it's been far too long, definitely give it a watch before the new season premieres!
What is Party Down about?
"Party Down" centers on a motley crew of cater-waiters who are waiting on more than just the guests at fancy parties. They're also waiting on their opportunity to make it big in Hollywood. Considering we have a new season, chances are they are all still waiting.
Created by Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge, and Paul Rudd, the original series brought together a group of enormously talented and funny people. Ken Marino's Ron Donald heads up the crew, doing his best to both manage the team and stay sober. Henry Pollard (Adam Scott) is a low-level actor who's constantly being recognized, but his commercial's catch phrase has doomed him to never be remembered for anything else. There's also Casey Klein (Lizzy Caplan), an aspiring comedian who develops a romantic connection with Henry. We can't forget Kyle Bradway (Ryan Hansen), who Henry describes as being in "the overall handsome business" and Roman DeBeers (Martin Starr), a generally unpleasant "hard sci-fi" writer. Rounding out the team is Constance Carmell (Jane Lynch), a former actress with behind-the-scenes stories that trump any actual roles she's ever had. It was a bummer when Lynch left "Party Down" for "Glee," but she was followed first by Jennifer Coolidge and then Megan Mullally, each of whom left their own unique and undeniably hilarious mark on the series.
We'll have to wait until February to see what brings these characters back together once again, but I'm guessing it's not success. The official synopsis for the revival reads: "Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard. After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles."
Party Down cast and crew
Most of the cast will be reprising their respective roles, with the exception of Lizzy Caplan, whose presence will certainly be missed. Adam Scott, hot off the success of "Severance," will be returning, as will Ken Marino, who viewers will recognize from many shows, including the highly underrated "The Other Two." Jane Lynch, who recently appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," will also be back, along with "Will & Grace" star Megan Mullally. Martin Starr is onboard as well; no matter how many other roles he becomes known for, he will always be Bill Haverchuck of "Freaks and Geeks" to me, much like how Ryan Hansen — also returning — will always be Dick Casablancas from "Veronica Mars."
There are some new faces rounding out the cast as well, including Jennifer Garner ("The Adam Project"), Tyrel Jackson Williams ("Brockmire"), and Zoë Chao ("The Afterparty"). James Marsden ("Dead to Me") is set to be a recurring guest star. Season 3 is executive produced by "Party Down" alumni Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Dan Etheridge (all of whom also worked on "iZombie" together), Paul Rudd ("Ant-Man"), and Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation"). Enbom also serves as showrunner. "Party Down" is produced for Starz by Lionsgate Television.
This isn't Thomas' first experience with reviving a beloved show that was canceled far too soon. "Veronica Mars" (which Etheridge worked on as well) was resurrected not once, but twice, first as a record-breaking Kickstarter film and then as a Hulu series. "Party Down" not only starred two veterans of "Veronica Mars" (Marino and Hansen), but also featured quite a few guest stars who were prominently featured in the series.
Party Down teaser
Unfortunately, the teaser doesn't reveal much about the new season of "Party Down," though I can't help but feel excited seeing this cast back together again after all this time. Set to Kool & the Gang's "Celebration," we see most of our original lineup back in action, pink bow ties and all. They look a bit frazzled during this particular "celebration," which is pretty on brand for this team. The teaser wraps up with Henry saying his signature line, "Are we having fun yet?" Hopefully, we will be soon!