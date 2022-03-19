The Party Down Revival Is Finished Shooting, According To Adam Scott

"Party Down" is party done! According to your favorite caterer Adam Scott, the "Party Down" revival has just finished shooting. So have a little too much to drink, throw on a button-down shirt, and start responding to those Craigslist casting calls, because you have just enough time to immerse yourself fully in the "Party Down" lifestyle before the show slides back onto your TV.

Although, maybe our favorite wannabe stars have mellowed out and wised up? It's entirely possible. The only thing that can be confirmed right now is that there are definitely pink bow ties in your future.

In an interview with Vulture about Scott's role on the AppleTV+ thriller "Severance," Scott casually dropped the news that production had completed, saying:

"We just finished on Saturday night, or Sunday morning at 3 a.m. It's going to be great ... It was a really magical month and a half or so while we were shooting ... 'Magical' is gross. I don't want to say that. It's that particular combination of people where you have the greatest time. When you're laughing and you can't really breathe — we all needed it."