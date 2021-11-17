Party Down Is Partying Again In A Starz Revival Series Without Lizzy Caplan

Despite Caplan's absence, it's still exciting to hear that all of these incredible comedic actors are coming back together, and it makes me wonder how they'll deal with a lack of Casey Klein. Will she be too cool and famous to hang out with the crew of Party Down catering? Will everyone else be too cool and famous to hang out with her? Will she be killed off? Who knows!

Beyond the core cast members, co-creator Rob Thomas is also returning, along with executive producers Paul Rudd, John Enbom, and Dan Etheridge. Scott will also be fully double fisting his "Party Down" experience and will be returning as an executive producer on top of resuming his acting role.

So far, the "Party Down" revival is only slated for six episodes, which is significantly shorter than seasons 1 and 2, both of which were 10 episodes long. It makes sense when you consider that almost every actor in the original "Party Down" is now more famous than they were when the series premiered in 2009, but it definitely feels a little scant.

Production is slated to begin next year, and while we'd bet some pretty serious money that this will definitely be the last season of "Party Down," Starz hasn't specifically confirmed that, so maybe this is the beginning of a beautiful new "Party Down" era. I mean, probably not, but we can all dream, right?