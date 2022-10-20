The Best TV Shows And Movies Coming To Netflix In November 2022

Like a department store that pulls out its winter holiday items weeks before All Hallows' Eve, Netflix isn't going to let a little thing like the calendar stop it from bombarding its subscribers with Christmas movies in November. That's not to say the streamer's exclusive yuletide rom-coms are all bad — quite the opposite, in fact (consider this your friendly reminder to finally watch "Single All the Way" this year).

Fortunately, if films like "Falling for Christmas" (aka the long-awaited Lindsay Lohan Netflix Christmas movie) aren't your bag, there are plenty of other options on the service to choose from that month. Perhaps you'd be more inclined to watch "Slumberland," Francis Lawrence's fantasy film adaptation of Winsor McCay's classic "Little Nemo in Slumberland" comic strips starring Jason Momoa as a shaggy-furred half-man, half-animal with mountain goat horns and an impeccably flamboyant fashion sense? You could also go for the brand-new seasons of "Warrior Nun" and "The Crown," or maybe the third and final installment of "Dead to Me."

Be you in the mood for something informative like "Is That Black Enough for You?!?" (Elvis Mitchell's documentary exploring the history of Black cinema, with a focus on the 1970s) or something unexpected like "R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned" (Paul Leyden's spiritual follow-up to the infamous 2013 Ryan Reynolds/Jeff Bridges bomb "R.I.P.D.," a thing that exists, and has a trailer to prove it), you've got a variety of choices to go with. Let's take a closer look at some of the other titles headed our way.