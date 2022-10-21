Black Adam Producer Hiram Garcia On Dwayne Johnson's Transformation And The JSA [Exclusive Interview]

Dwayne actually came to the screening that I was at and mentioned how long this has been in development, how much it means to him and that we were going to see a different side of him. Did you guys have discussions about how he would be presented as an actor as well as the character before you started?

Yeah, and I think coming into this, we have been so familiar with the character of Black Adam, and there were a lot of traits in Black Adam that we knew aligned with the storytelling we wanted to do and a lot of things similar to DJ. But one of the things that you don't get from Black Adam that DJ is known for is the big smile and that vibrant energy. Black Adam is a very serious man, and he's humorous in his own way, but you're not going to see that big beautiful toothy smile you normally get from Dwayne Johnson.

This is a version of a character Dwayne's never played before, and I was so impressed with how Dwayne transformed in Black Adam, and I truly do believe that DJ disappears in the movie and you really start to get embedded with Black Adam. But it was something we always knew that we wanted to deliver on, we were focused on. We really wanted to make sure that when we made this movie, we were really taking care of Black Adam and the fans who were looking to finally see that character appear on the big screen. And that required us to really lean into some of those things about Black Adam that are different from DJ while also delivering on just the aggression and approach that Black Adam conducts himself with.

Totally. And having the JSA in here, for a DC fan, that was really cool to see. I'd love to hear your thoughts on bringing that into the DCEU and what that could mean for the future.

Oh my God, as I'm telling you, I'm a comic book fan. It's the coolest thing in the world. First off, we have this incredible cast, and I'm just so proud when I look at that cast up there and the relations that they formed among each other. They became a real family off-set, and I think that really shows and translates on-screen to their chemistry being that much better. Aldis and Pierce, that relationship is so strong and resonates so much on screen. And then Q and Noah and just the way they all interact, it's such a wonderful group of actors, such a wonderful group of people, and it just translates on the screen in a big way. So as a big DC fan, to have the opportunity to introduce the JSA in this movie, the JSA being the first real superhero team of its kind like that, to represent that on our film and to have a really great split among the members of it.

You have the two OG characters with Doctor Fate and Hawkman that are legends in the DC universe and our elder statesmen of the team. But then you also have this youth injection into the team of the young guys through Atom Smasher and Cyclone. It was a lot of fun, and you needed a team that really had weight and was worthy enough to counter a force of nature like Black Adam that enters a universe.

But I think the other thing that we're really excited about as filmmakers and for the fans is that if the movie's received the way we hope it will be, and the fans want us to be able to tell more stories in the space, the JSA is really a portal to so many other amazing characters in the DC universe. If you're a fan of the JSA or you've ever done any research on it, there have been so many amazing heroes that have been a member of that team. So to be able to have that opportunity down the road to start to explore those characters and the complex history of the JSA and just start to usher in a new era of DC storytelling through this movie and through the characters we're introducing, it's so exciting to us and really part of our big ambitions for this universe.