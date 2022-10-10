This Is The Problem With Modern Rom-Coms, According To Bros Director Nicholas Stoller

While Billy Eichner is certainly not the first person to bring explicitly queer stories to a mass audience, I do agree with him about the viability of bringing joyful queer stories to the big screen. Streamers have been beating studios at their own game with the releases of "Fire Island" and "Crush" this year alone. But then that opens up a bigger conversation about queer folks being represented on theaters screens in the same manner as heterosexual folks. Unfortunately, the release of "Bros" has made this a bit more complicated.

After an extensive marketing campaign, "Bros" sadly underperformed at the box office, raking in just under $9 million against a $22 million budget so far. The film stars Billy Eichner as Bobby, a self-professed loner whose cracks start to get filled in once he stumbles onto a beautiful man named Aaron (Luke Macfarlane). Despite taking jabs at the romantic comedy complex, "Bros" ultimately falls into many of the same cliches — but the heart and soul behind this love story, at times, makes it feel both new and familiar.

In many ways, "Bros" does feel like a breakthrough, which makes it depressing to think of the lesson studios will take from this. There are so many factors that went into the box office disappointment, after all. No one movie should carry the burden of success for an entire subgenre.

Blame has essentially been hurled at straight and gay folks for not showing up, so the question remains: what went wrong here?