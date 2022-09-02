Bros Is Billy Eichner's Answer To Some Of Queer Media's Most Common Problems

Being a "first" for representation in film is both an honor and, more often than not, a clear sign of larger systemic problems. So it is with "Bros," a film that holds the distinction of being the first gay rom-com by a major studio with a primarily LGBTQIA+ main cast. Check that: It's the first movie of that ilk to be given a wide theatrical release, lest anyone accuse me of trying to erase Andrew Ahn's utterly delightful "Fire Island" (which premiered on Hulu earlier this year) from its rightly-earned place in the echelons of queer cinema.

Billy Eichner stars in "Bros" as Bobby, a 40-something live-to-work type podcaster and museum head who's shocked to find himself stumbling into a romance with Aaron (Luke Macfarlane), a macho lawyer and his polar opposite. It's a classic set-up for a mainstream rom-com about a straight couple, the kind Hollywood has been making for as long as it's been around. But when it comes to similar stories about queer romances, the characters tend to skew younger, be 20-to-early-30-somethings like in "Fire Island" or the teens in films like "Crush" and "Anything's Possible."

The fact that all of the examples I just listed only just came out this year is proof enough of how much catching up the movie industry still needs to do when it comes to mainstream LGBTQIA+ cinema. Just as there should absolutely be a place for rom-coms about young queer people with impeccable tastes in fashion, there should also be one for stories about older queer disasters bumbling their way through romance in the modern world of dating apps and social media — something Eichner talked about in an extensive profile with Variety.