Ticket To Paradise Trailer: Julia Roberts Makes A Glorious Return To The Rom-Com With George Clooney

Rise and shine, rom-com fans. This genre has sorely been in need for a resurgence in recent years, even with films such as "Crazy Rich Asians," "Fire Island," and even the surprisingly entertaining "The Lost City" a few months back. Luckily for us all, Universal decided to call in the big guns for a much-welcomed reunion on the big screen.

It's been six long years since movie stars Julia Roberts and George Clooney last appeared opposite each other in "Money Monster" and almost two decades since they did so in "Ocean's Twelve" (they've also teamed up in 2002's "Confessions of a Dangerous Mind" and, of course, "Ocean's Eleven" in 2001). Bringing their unparalleled star power into another romantic comedy for "Ticket to Paradise" — especially one with a premise as knowingly cliché as this one — is almost certain to be a winning move. After all, who among us hasn't gleefully enjoyed movies where hated exes have been forced to join forces in order to save their young daughter from certain doom in her own upcoming marriage? Who can resist!

If anyone can stake out such familiar territory and carry it through the strength of their chemistry, it's two of the greatest actors of their generation. Universal Pictures released a brand-new trailer for the upcoming Clooney and Roberts-starring film, which can't help but feel like a refreshing throwback these days. Check it out below.