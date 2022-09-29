Spoiler Alert Trailer: A Rare Love Story That Doesn't Hide Its Tear-Jerking Ending

If a story is based on real-life events, can it ever really be spoiled? That's one of those infamous internet arguments that will rage on until the end of time, especially as the biopics keep pouring in from Hollywood. But the latest entry into the genre doesn't care how you feel about knowing the ending — it's leading with the inevitable, then rewinding to tell the full story.

"Spoiler Alert" is based on the memoir by TVLine founder and entertainment reporter Michael Ausiello, and follows the 14-year relationship between Michael (Jim Parsons) and Kit (Ben Aldridge) prior to Kit's eventual death from cancer. Everything — from the synopsis to the trailer to the title of the memoir — openly reveals this film's ending: "Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies."

Toeing the line between heartwarming and tearjerking, "Spoiler Alert" looks to be in very good hands with director Michael Showalter, known for penning "Wet Hot American Summer" and helming prestigious projects like "The Eyes of Tammy Faye" and "The Big Sick." Much like his last romantic venture, "Spoiler Alert" isn't so much a romcom as it is a love story.

The film was written by David Marshall Grant ("Smash," "A Million Little Things") and Dan Savage. Along with Parsons as Ausiello and Aldridge as Cowan, the film will star Oscar winner Sally Field, Bill Irwin ("Legion") and Nikki M. James ("Severance"), "Queer Eye" TV personality Antoni Porowski, Jeffery Self ("Search Party"), and Tara Summers ("Master of None"). Check out the first trailer below.