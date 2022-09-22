Clive Barker Had One Overarching Piece Of Advice About David Bruckner's Hellraiser Approach

During an interview with Jake Hamilton of Jake's Takes, Bruckner discussed his meeting with Clive Barker, and how he's chosen to honor the legacy of the franchise with his new film. "You have to contend with what's come before you, but at the same time the best way to respect a piece of material is to lose yourself in it, to find yourself in it and run amok," he said. "And that was something that Clive was very supportive of and understood from the beginning." Adding to the series of a beloved horror franchise is no easy task, because if you stick too close to the original source material, you run the risk of impossible comparisons. But if you stray away too far, lifelong fans may reject such a massive change. Luckily, it seems like getting Barker's blessing on Bruckner's vision has been for the absolute best.

Barker was brought on as a producer early into the process, and as Bruckner described it, "was really generous with his time, and very welcoming of the idea that this was a new group of artists, and that they were going to run with this and land in different places with it." Brucker repeated in the interview that Clive's one word of advice was, "You have to do your own thing, you can't try to imitate this beat for beat." So to any purists out there that find themselves struggling to accept the new changes "Hellraiser" is bringing to the canon, remember that if Clive Barker is already on board, that should be your sign that Bruckner is bringing the gorgeous, gory goods.

"Hellraiser" hits Hulu on October 7, 2022.