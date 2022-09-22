How The Night House Helped Prepare David Bruckner For Hulu's Hellraiser

Director David Bruckner's "The Night House" wasn't buried at the box office so much as it had the misfortune of arriving at a point in 2021 when theaters were struggling to continue their recovery from their pandemic-era lows one year prior. However, it's a horror film that very much merits your attention, all the more so if you're curious about what to expect from Bruckner's incoming "Hellraiser" movie.

Rebecca Hall, who's exceptional as ever here, stars in "The Night House" as Beth, a high school teacher who's reeling in the wake of her husband Owen's (Evan Jonigkeit) death by suicide. The movie begins as a tale of existential despair as Beth grieves the loss of Owen and is left to wonder if the life she thought they had was just one big lie. But as eerie stuff starts to happen around her house and she discovers her husband may have been hiding some dark, disturbing secrets from her, Beth gradually comes to suspect it's not just the idea of "Nothing" that's haunting her.

If you're seeing some parallels between the mood of Clive Barker's 1987 "Hellraiser" movie and the pervasive sense of dread and despair in "The Night House," you're not alone. Bruckner touched on this in an interview with The Playlist, noting there are "certain similarities" between the two: