Hellraiser Trailer: Greater Delights Await In David Bruckner And Hulu's Reboot

What is it you pray for? For some of us here at /Film, we've been praying for the first trailer for the latest "Hellraiser" film for some time now, and thankfully, the Cenobites have answered. "The Night House" director David Bruckner has taken on the influential franchise started by Clive Baker for its first mainstream entry since 1996's "Hellraiser: Bloodline." With Jamie Clayton at the helm as the menacing Hell Priest, we are about to be treated to another bloody exploration into pleasure and pain this October on Hulu.

The trailer gave us the first look at what happens when people manage to solve the Lament Configuration. While it wisely cuts away from any of the assuredly grotesque results, we do get to see a hearty helping of bloodletting. Fans are also treated to glimpses of the film's redesigned Cenobites, the inner workings of Hell, and most importantly, the figure begrudgingly known as Pinhead and her spine-chilling voice.