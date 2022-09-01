Hellraiser Reboot Director David Bruckner Is Ready To Make A Sequel

"Hellraiser" is like many horror franchises in that it starts out with a classic and gets off a couple of worthy sequels before turning into absolute dreck. It is, however, unlike your typical slasher series in that there's no reason it should go sailing off the rails.

The premise is evergreen: in a moment of curiosity, a person futzes around with the Lament Configuration, unleashes the sadomasochistic Cenobites, and scrambles to bargain their way out of, or simply forestall, eternal torture. Clive Barker's first film juxtaposed the wanton sexual adventurousness of Frank (Sean Chapman) and Julia Cotton (Clare Higgins) against the teenage innocence of their niece/stepdaughter Kirsty (Ashley Laurence). Director Tony Randel continued this narrative with the wondrously depraved "Hellbound: Hellraiser II," while Anthony Hickox broke off from the Cottons for the interesting "Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth." The next six sequels were excruciatingly awful.

This streak of wretchedness is hopefully about to end with David Bruckner's "Hellraiser" reboot. Having earned his horror bona fides with "The Signal," "The Ritual" and "The Night House," Bruckner is easily the most talented director to tackle this material since Barker. Even better, he respects the universe enough to maintain that this is set in the same realm inhabited by Doug Bradley's Pinhead — though he is introducing a new variation on the chief Cenobite, who is now played by Jamie Clayton. Hopes are high for Bruckner's film, which, if it hits the mark, means the puzzle-box faithful are going to be clamoring for more. If the filmmaker has his way, "more" is precisely what they're going to get.