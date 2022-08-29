Original Hellraiser Star Doug Bradley Weighs In On Jamie Clayton's Pinhead Casting

David Brucker's new film "Hellraiser," based on Clive Barker's 1986 novella "The Hellbound Heart," will be released on Hulu on October 7, 2022. It will be the eleventh film in the "Hellraiser" series.

One of the more striking elements of "Hellraiser" is its particular mythology. In the original 1987 "Hellraiser" feature film, written and directed by Barker, Hell was not depicted as the sin-based, punitive, Christian version of the realm as seen in Dante's "Inferno," but as something more akin to a particularly hard-edged S&M club. In Barker's estimation, the body and the soul are intertwined, and Hell is designed for seekers of the ultimate physical and sexual experience. When a seeker opens up a mysterious puzzle box, it summons a quartet of immortal, leather-clad Cenobites whose bodies are in a constant state of mutilation. The Cenobites, using chains, hooks, and other scary cutting devices, rend their victim to shreds, showing that pain and pleasure are one and the same. "Hellraiser" might prove to be a dark mirror of Walt Whitman's "I Sing the Body Electric."

The leader of the Cenobites was a pale-skinned, deep-voiced ghoul with nails hammered into his face and head. In the original film, the character was only credited as "Lead Cenobite," although in subsequent sequels, he took on the nickname of Pinhead. In the first eight "Hellraiser" movies, Pinhead was played by Doug Bradley, a school friend of Barker's. Pinhead was played by new actors in "Hellraiser: Revelations" and "Hellraiser: Judgment." Bradley's reasons for staying out are a miniature drama of their own. And now, Bradley has weighed in on the newest take on the character, to be played by Jamie Clayton.