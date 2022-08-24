Hellraiser Reboot Will Tear Your Soul Apart On Hulu In October, Watch The First Teaser

Thirty-five years after Clive Barker's original horror classic "Hellraiser" crawled under the skin of unsuspecting audiences and refused to come back out, a newly reimagined nightmare is just about ready to be unleashed. The daunting legacy of the original 1987 film needs to introduction, seemingly stacking the odds against any attempt to recreate the gory magic of Pinhead, the Cenobites, and the various grotesqueries that would eventually become hallmarks of the franchise and, dare I say it, the genre at large.

Attempts at rebooting the property have proved unsuccessful over the years, in no small part due to the franchise driving itself into the ground after a series of sillier and sillier sequels all but put "Hellraiser" out of its misery. Now, however, a fresh remake will finally see the light of day under the guidance of "The Night House" director David Bruckner. Having begun production last year, Hulu has finally given us our first tantalizing glimpse of what this new film will offer ... and we do mean a glimpse. Check out the teaser below!