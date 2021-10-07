New Hellraiser Movie Will Feature A Femme Take On Pinhead Played By Jamie Clayton

The entire legacy of the "Hellraiser" franchise has been fraught with issues ranging from slapdash sequels made to continue holding on to the rights, and production intervention so strong that the directors have requested their names be taken off the final product. It's natural that fans would be hesitant following the announcement that director David Bruckner ("The Night House," "The Ritual," "Southbound") would be remaking the beloved property with a script from a writing team that includes "The Night House" screenwriters Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins in addition to producer David S. Goyer (The "Blade" Trilogy, "Batman Begins," "Terminator: Dark Fate"), because the track record of disappointment far outweighs the joy. However, today brought a massive announcement regarding the "Hellraiser" remake that will hopefully inspire optimism for this franchise for the first time in over a decade.

Years ago, "Hellraiser" creator Clive Barker signed away the story and character rights to Dimension Films, unaware of how successful and iconic the franchise, especially the villainous character Pinhead, would become. Now, he's set to regain the U.S. rights on December 19, 2021 and has stepped up as a producer on the project. This is fantastic, as Barker finally has his creation back where it belongs, and is able to influence the remake's final product. Whether you call him Pinhead or the Lead Cenobite or The Hell Priest, from 1987 to 2005, Doug Bradley haunted us as the legendary master of torture, but a new face will be taking over the reins, with "The L Word: Generation Q" and "Sense8" star Jamie Clayton cast as Pinhead.