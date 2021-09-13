Hellraiser Remake Is Shooting Now And Will Be 'Beautiful And Scary'

When Clive Barker worked on the first "Hellraiser" film, he signed away the story and character rights to Dimension Films, unaware of how successful and iconic the franchise, especially the villainous character Pinhead, would become.

Unfortunately, after "Hellraiser" and the psycho-sexual fantasy nightmare that is "Hellbound: Hellraiser 2," the franchise objectively took a massive dive in quality. The fourth film, 1996's "Hellraiser: Bloodline," was the last to receive the theatrical treatment but was credited to the Alan Smithee pseudonym after director Kevin Yagher's film was dramatically re-edited, re-shot, and re-imagined by Dimension Films to the point where it was unrecognizable as his work.

What followed were six direct-to-video sequels starting with "Hellraiser: Inferno" from future "Sinister" and "Doctor Strange" director, Scott Derrickson, and ending with "Hellraiser: Revelations" and "Hellraiser: Judgment," both made specifically so Dimension Films wouldn't lose the rights to the franchise.

This upcoming remake from Bruckner, Goyer, and the rest of the team is arguably the first time since "Hellbound: Hellraiser 2" that a major studio is genuinely giving this franchise the respect and care it so deserves. Fortunately, the iconography of Pinhead and the rest of the Cenobites are terrifying to look at no matter how lackluster the franchise became over the years, and Bruckner has more than proven his talent at crafting scares with "The Night House" and "The Ritual." However, he's got his work cut out for him considering just how dreadful the latter installments are.