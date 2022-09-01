The Hellraiser Reboot Got A Helping Hand From Original Creator Clive Barker

Author Clive Barker first wrote his novella "The Hellbound Heart" in 1986, and introduced the complex, visceral mythology of the Cenobites into the world. The story goes that seekers of the ultimate sensual experience will, in their search, find an elaborate puzzle box that requires solitude and concentration — and a good deal of obsessive focus — to solve. When open, the puzzle magically summons a group of mutilate sadomasochists from beyond the grave. They immediately take on the roles of S&M doms, and torture their charge to death, showing them that pain and pleasure are essentially the same experience.

Barker adapted "The Hellbount Heart" to film in 1987 as "Hellraiser," a low-budget horror movie that struck a deep chord with horror fans. Unique within the genre, "Hellraiser" was no slasher movie (despite its copious amounts of blood and gore). The lead Cenobite, later nicknamed Pinhead (Doug Bradley) wasn't a madman who want to stalk and kill his victims, but a dark guide through a sexual experience so intense it often left its practitioners literally in pieces.

After numerous sequels, a remake of the original "Hellraiser" was initially floated way back in 2006, and production started in 2007. The project moved in and out of development for many years, with various directors and stars attached. At one point, Barker himself even wrote a new screenplay. The "Hellraiser" remake, after 15 years of mutations, will finally arrive on Hulu in October of 2022, with David Bruckner directing, Luke Piotrowsky and Ben Collins writing, and Jamie Clayton as the new Pinhead.

In a recent interview with EW, Bruckner revealed that Barker was constantly present for the 2022 film, giving advice and blessings.