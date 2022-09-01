The Hellraiser Reboot Is Not A Remake, And Is Set The Original Franchise's Universe

Among the wave of horror franchise reboots, sequels (like "Candyman"), and prequels (like "The Munsters"), it can be hard for moviegoers to orient themselves in the face of a new, reimagined horror classic. With the release of the 11th installment in the Clive Barker-created "Hellraiser" film series on its way come October, David Bruckner's "Hellraiser," fans are sure to have the same question: Where does this sit in the 'Hellraiser" universe?

The story surrounds Riley (Odessa A'zion), who fights daily battles with addiction before stumbling across the infamous Lament Configuration, which never ends well for anyone because that's one of the eternal rules of horror movies: just as everyone ignores the harbinger and always reads the Latin aloud, it's a universal constant that anyone who finds the shiny death box, fiddles with the shiny death box. The world of pain that follows varies from sequel to sequel, but in all, the suffering is legendary.

New photos dropped from Entertainment Weekly this week, showcasing the skin-scored central antagonist the Hell Priest, played by Jamie Clayton (in a role popularized by Doug Bradley). While the "Pinhead" moniker is still true, Clayton's interpretation of Barker's creation plays with elements — substituting Bradley's high collar for a sort of inverse flesh collar with an embedded coin at its base, for example — and alters enough to respect the roots while forging new territory.

Speaking with the outlet, Bruckner emphasized his offering as an expansion rather than a mimic of its 1984 predecessor. EW quotes his clarification:

"This is not a remake. I just didn't think you could ever remake the original Hellraiser. It's too much its own thing and it would be, I think, perilous territory for filmmakers, because how do you top that? This is a new story in the Hellraiser universe."