David Bruckner Knows He's Taking On Something 'Sacred' With Hulu's Hellraiser

Horror fans comprise one of the most passionate and dedicated fan subcultures in film, with many beloved classics hailed as untouchable masterpieces. And yet, because capitalism be capitalising, some of the greatest horror films of all time have spiraled into decades-long franchises to varying degrees of success. In the last year alone, new installments in the "Halloween," "Scream," "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," and "Predator" series have all been released, with even more legacy additions on their way.

One of those films is David Bruckner's upcoming "Hellraiser" film for Hulu, the 11th film in the canon and first since the rights to the story reverted back to creator Clive Barker. The latter additions to the "Hellraiser" series are some of the most poorly-received films across all of the major horror franchises, which has put Bruckner in an extremely difficult position. If the new "Hellraiser" is a hit, he'll be the man who brought the series back to life. If the new "Hellraiser" is another dud, this may be the final pin in the Cenobite's head.

I was fortunate enough to attend a press conference this week for the new film, and it's obvious that Bruckner knows exactly what's at stake with the new film. "It's my first time ever working with sacred IP and feeling a responsibility to what has come before us," Brucker said. The director first burst onto the horror scene with segments in the films "The Signal," "V/H/S," and "Southbound," before helming the stellar feature films "The Ritual" and "The Night House." Bruckner also brought frequent collaborators Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski to write the script for "Hellraiser."