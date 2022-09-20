What Will Make Or Break Hulu's Hellraiser, According To Doug Bradley

Director David Bruckner has such sights to show us. The time to taste the pleasures of hell is soon upon us as the cenobites are set to invade your television on October 5 with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated "Hellraiser" reboot. The 1987 film, adapted by Clive Barker from his novella "The Hellbound Heart," and its subsequent sequels posit the great Doug Bradley as the legendary cenobite Pinhead. But the time has come for new blood to torture those curious about the Lament Configuration.

"Sense8" star Jamie Clayton will be stepping into the role and based on what I've seen, it appears that she's primed to give nightmares to a whole new generation. Akin to most horror icons, if an actor embodies the role for long enough, it can make it difficult for folks to adjust to a new actor filling their shoes. Bradley has already done enough direct-to-video "Hellraiser" flicks, so I say we let him rest.

According to a report from Syfy Wire, when Bradley was at Silver Scream Con, he commented on Clayton's casting, saying that while he's not familiar with how she'll play the part, he is, however, quite a fan of her "Sense8" performance. "Jamie was in that, and I really, really liked her performance in that," praised Bradley.

In the rare instance of social media being an alright place, the pair have even complimented one another's work on Twitter. In terms of whether or not Bradley believes Bruckner's film will be a good one, his barometer is a simple one.