Daily Podcast: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Suicide Squad 2, Gundam, MoviePass, Game of Thrones, The Trench, Avengers: Endgame
Posted on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 7, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Suicide Squad 2, Gundam, MoviePass, Game of Thrones, The Trench, Disney+ and Avengers: Endgame.
Opening Banter: Jacob is gearing up for SXSW.
In The News:
- Jacob: ‘Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge’ Opening Dates for Disneyland and Walt Disney World Announced, But One Ride Won’t Be Ready
- Chris: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Hires Idris Elba to Replace Will Smith as Deadshot
- Chris: ‘Suicide Squad 2’ Characters Revealed: King Shark, Polka-Dot Man and More
- Jacob: ‘Gundam’ Live-Action Adaptation to Be Penned By ‘Y: The Last Man’ Writer Brian K. Vaughan
- Chris: MoviePass Changing Business Model Yet Again, Will Now Focus On Their Own Films
- Jacob: George R.R. Martin Hasn’t Read the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Scripts Because He’s Too Busy Trying to Finish Those Damn Books
- Chris: ‘The Trench’ Will Take Place After ‘Aquaman’ (and How ‘The Conjuring’ Universe is Inspiring DC Movies)
- Chris: Disney+ Will House Entire Disney Motion Picture Library, Including Things From the Disney Vault
- Jacob: New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Footage Description Reveals Captain Marvel with The Avengers
