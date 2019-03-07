During today’s big Disney shareholders meeting, Bob Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, revealed that Disney+, the Disney streaming service, will eventually house the “entire Disney motion picture library”, including titles in the fabled Disney Vault. When will this happen? To quote Mr. Iger, “at some point.”

Disney+, the Disney streaming service, is set to have a wealth of new, original titles, including Star Wars shows, live-action remakes, and more. The service will also house every new Disney release from Captain Marvel onward. But what about titles from the past? According to Bob Iger, some day, Disney+ will house the entire Disney motion picture library, as well as movies from the Disney Vault.

If you’ve never heard of the Disney Vault, here’s how it works – a Disney film is available for purchase on Blu-ray and digital for a limited time, after which they’re pulled and stored in the “vault”, and not made available again for several years. But now, with Disney+, titles that haven’t been available for years will apparently be able to stream. Vault titles can be found here.

Stating that the entire Disney motion picture library will be available is interesting as well. Does this mean controversial titles, like Song of the South, will be included, too? We’ll have to wait to find out. It’s possible Iger is exaggerating, but there’s also a great chance that he’s being 100% accurate, and literally every single Disney movie title will be available to stream…at some point.