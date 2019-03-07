The folks at MoviePass must have realized it’s been a couple of months since their last questionable decision, so they’ve decided to rectify that with a new announcement. The company is shifting their business model yet again, and will now focus more on its own original films. You know, films like Gotti. MoviePass Films will now “accelerate production of projects for theatrical release, and increase distribution deals for retail, home video, and transactional and international sales.”

Per The Wrap, MoviePass is going to start focusing more on their MoviePass Films, in an effort towards forming “a much more interconnected” business model between the MoviePass subscription service and their own distributed films. In other words, they want the MoviePass card to work primarily for MoviePass movies. The hope is that by making MoviePass Films accessible to MoviePass card holders, the MoviePass subscription service will flourish – while also helping their own films at the box office. Think of it as like a Netflix membership for Netflix original movies that show in movie theaters.

The problem with that analogy, though, is that people like the original movies Netflix puts out. So far, MoviePass Films hasn’t had the same result. That might change, though, as the company puts more energy into their own movies. They already have several titles in the works: a Bruce Willis/Michael Chiklis action film 10 Minutes Gone; a horror movie called The Reckoning; Axis Sally, starring Al Pacino; and Boss Level, with Mel Gibson.

“We have gained a tremendous amount of insight into moviegoers and the industry over this past year and a half,” said MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe. “MoviePass subscription, MoviePass Films and Moviefone now have a winning combination that we believe will drive consumers to our films, and re-energize casual moviegoers to go more often and see great films in local theaters – films that consumers often wait to see much later through streaming services.”

Ted Farnsworth, CEO of MoviePass parent company Helios and Matheson Analytics, added:

“By spending the last several months analyzing the many different aspects of our prior business model, in terms of what worked and what didn’t, I believe we’ve been able to illuminate the path forward. We’ve taken a deep dive to understand our unique ecosystem and I believe we’re now ready to move forward at a rapid pace. I see this as an exciting time for MoviePass and its sister companies, because we’re taking our original vision for subscription, altering it for the better, and proceeding with significant clarity.”

MoviePass has been in a constant state of flux for almost a full year now, going from a once-mighty movie subscription service to a frustrating, severely limited burden. The company continues to hang on, but it’s become a shadow of its former self. Will this new change turn it around? Or will they be forced to change their business model yet again in a few months?