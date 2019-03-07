Deadshot and Harley Quinn are both expected to return in James Gunn‘s Suicide Squad 2, aka The Suicide Squad. But rumor has it the other characters from the first film are out. So what colorful villains will be taking their place? We now have the answer. The new Suicide Squad 2 characters include King Shark, Ratcatcher, someone named Polka-Dot Man, and more. See the new lineup below.

Collider has the scoop on the Suicide Squad 2 characters. Here’s the breakdown:

King Shark , aka Nanaue, a humanoid shark.

, aka Nanaue, a humanoid shark. Polka-Dot Man , a character usually called Mr. Polka-Dot in the comics. His real name is Abner Krill, and he wears “a bizarre costume covered in spots, the point of which soon became apparent – once removed from the costume, the spots could be used for a variety of purposes, creating deadly weapons and a bizarre escape vehicle.”

, a character usually called Mr. Polka-Dot in the comics. His real name is Abner Krill, and he wears “a bizarre costume covered in spots, the point of which soon became apparent – once removed from the costume, the spots could be used for a variety of purposes, creating deadly weapons and a bizarre escape vehicle.” Peacemaker , real name Christopher Smith. He’s a peace agent whose “motives are driven by an extremist form of pacifism, which makes him love peace so much he would kill for it.”

, real name Christopher Smith. He’s a peace agent whose “motives are driven by an extremist form of pacifism, which makes him love peace so much he would kill for it.” Ratcatcher, aka Otis Flannegan. In the comics, the character is male, but Collider says Ratcatcher. “will be gender-swapped and played by a woman.” A former exterminator, Ratcatcher can control rats.

Gunn wants his Guardians of the Galaxy actor Dave Bautista to play the role of Peacemaker, but whether or not that will happen remains to be seen. As for the rest of the team, we definitely know that Deadshot is coming back, with Idris Elba taking over for Will Smith. Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn remains a mystery, though. It was originally rumored that the character wouldn’t be back in the sequel, since she’s breaking out on her own in Birds of Prey. But another rumor indicated she’d be back after all. This new Collider report says it’s still up in the air.

The Suicide Squad is said to serve as both a sequel and a kind-of reboot for the franchise, since almost everyone agrees the first movie is terrible. Warner Bros. is reportedly very excited with James Gunn’s script, and the plan is to start shooting the film in the fall.

The Suicide Squad opens August 6, 2021.