Captain Marvel will be hitting theaters with sneak preview screenings around the country tonight. But those lucky enough to be part of a shareholder meeting for Disney today were treated to new footage from Avengers: Endgame (as well as the first footage from Star Wars Episode 9), and it has Brie Larson as Captain Marvel teaming up with The Avengers for the first time. But what’s their plan? Get all the details in a detailed Avengers Endgame footage description below, but beware of spoilers.

Avengers Endgame Footage Description

The Avengers Endgame footage shown to Disney shareholders (as witnessed by Twitter user Scott Ladewig and another source from Heroic Hollywood) sounds like it wasn’t really a trailer, but moreso a couple of scenes spliced together. But it gives us an idea of what The Avengers are doing with their new cosmic ally, and it answers some questions while also raising more.

The first scene shown took place at the Avengers headquarters in upstate New York. Captain Marvel is with all the surviving members of the team after the mighty snap of Thanos. Nebula is there too, but for some reason Tony Stark isn’t. It’s unclear why she would be there without Tony Stark since they were stranded on the Benatar together. We’re also not sure how Captain Marvel is already comfortable enough with The Avengers to be at their headquarters, but that’s probably something that will be explained in one of the two Captain Marvel credits scenes.

Anyway, Captain Marvel is ready to go kill Thanos, and Nebula thinks she knows where the Mad Titan will be. She refers to a place called “the garden,” the farm we saw Thanos retire to after carrying out his deed at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. The prospect of a rematch is discussed between Captain Marvel, Black Widow, War Machine and Captain Marvel, and Bruce Banner smartly asks how this will be different? Captain Marvel confidently says that they have her this time.

If Captain Marvel is so powerful that she’ll make it easy to defeat Thanos this time, then where was she when Earth needed help before? War Machine point-blank asks her this very question, and she explains that there are a lot of planets in the galaxy who don’t have a team of Avengers defending them. That doesn’t seem like a good enough answer for Thor, who suddenly steps up from the background and summons his axe as he walks up to confront Captain Marvel. She stands here without flinching, and then Thor simply says, “I like this one.”

We’re Off to Kill Thanos

The next scene shows everybody on the Benatar buckled in and ready to go kill Thanos. Rocket Raccoon asks if there’s anyone who hasn’t been to space. Captain America, Black Widow and War Machine all raise their hands (Bruce Banner isn’t with them), and Rocket just tells them not to puke on the ship. As the ship takes off, the camera moves in on one of Captain America’s eyes, reflecting the stars of space as they head off to get their revenge.

Curiously, Ant-Man and Iron Man are not with the team. The former popped up at the end of the first Avengers: Endgame teaser, and the latter was marooned in space with Nebula. So where are these two for those scenes?

As for Ant-Man, the best explanation we can come up with is that he doesn’t appear until a significant amount of time has passed. This rematch with Thanos happens very shortly after the Mad Titan has snapped half the living creatures in the universe out of existence. So this is a fast, turnaround revenge mission. Ant-Man is likely still stuck in the quantum realm, and based on how set photos have shown him involved with certain sequences later in the movie, such as a recreation of the Battle of New York, we’re betting his involvement comes later in the movie.

But what about Iron Man? If he came back with Nebula, why isn’t he with her at Avengers HQ? Our best guess here is that maybe he wasn’t in good shape when they made it back to Earth and he’s been hospitalized or something like that. Then again, maybe that scene of Tony Stark alone in space is after Nebula has left him behind somehow, perhaps by Tony’s design. We know he’s not dead based on set photos showing him in other scenes that would presumably need to take place after these scenes (especially since they involve Ant-Man), so that’s not an option. Either way, he doesn’t appear to be around for this rematch.

There’s always a chance that Ant-Man, Iron Man and Bruce Banner are staying back in an effort to maybe figure out how to undo what Thanos has done. But is that even possible?

***

This tells us a little more about what to expect from Avengers: Endgame, but don’t forget that Marvel Studios is going to play this one very close to the vest. We’ve heard the marketing for this movie will only utilize footage from the first act of the movie in order to keep big surprises for the theatrical experience. So we’re only hearing about what Marvel wants people to know.