We’re only nine months away from the release of J.J. Abrams‘ Star Wars: Episode 9, but Lucasfilm still hasn’t revealed the title or unveiled any official footage to the public. But the first Episode 9 footage played this morning to a select group of people during a Disney shareholder presentation, and some descriptions have made their way online. Here’s what the shareholders saw.

A Twitter user who identifies himself as an IT professional named Scott Ladewig claims to have seen the footage in question, and he answered some fan questions about what he saw:

A bit of both. Will share some when I'm indoors. Have to put gloves on — Scott Ladewig (@Ladewig) March 7, 2019

You can visit his Twitter page to read his word-for-word description, but in the interest of not cluttering up this page with embedded tweets, I’ll just describe what he says.

In an abandoned hangar, there’s a blockade runner. In a starship hangar, an explosion knocks Stormtroopers around. In a bright white room which might be the interior of a Rebel blockade ship or perhaps something akin to Darth Vader’s meditation chamber, Kylo Ren looks down at a box that opens to reveal the charred remains of Vader’s helmet. Notably, Kylo is not wearing his own helmet and he looked “pretty much the same” as he did in The Last Jedi.

In the Millennium Falcon cockpit, Rey, Finn, and Poe share the screen with another character who couldn’t be identified. There’s a brief look at Billy Dee Williams‘ Lando Calrissian, whom we haven’t seen since 1983’s Return of the Jedi. Finn is seen in the abandoned-looking interior of a ship. Rey holds Chewbacca’s bowcaster, and separately, walks through an alien marketplace.

As far as behind the scenes looks, he could only recall a scene that showed actress Daisy Ridley jumping and doing a somersault high up in the air (attached to wires) with a lightsaber.

When someone asked if there was any footage that included the Knights of Ren, Ladewig responded, “No nothing like that.” (I’m sure you can hear the millions of fanboy voices crying out in disappointment.)

That’s all so far. If we hear more detailed descriptions, we’ll update this article. Star Wars: Episode IX arrives in theaters on December 20, 2019.